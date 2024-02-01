Somehow Nicki Minaj has not run out of things to say about Megan Thee Stallion. The pair’s beef escalated when Meg seemed to diss Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, on her new single, “Hiss.” Minaj responded quickly with a diss track, “Big Foot,” where Minaj ruthlessly attacks Megan Thee Stallion’s personal and professional struggles of late.

On Tuesday, January 30, TMZ reported that security had been increased at the gravesite of Megan’s late mother, Holly Thomas, after its location was shared online (reportedly by the Barbz). You would think there would be nowhere to go with this after that, but Minaj then hopped on Joe Budden’s X (formerly Twitter) Spaces on Wednesday, January 31.

HipHopDX captured portions of Minaj’s rant in the Space. It’s dizzying, to say the least, and nobody can be blamed for not comprehending a word Minaj said, but we will attempt a summary.

Minaj questioned how Megan could be “twerking two days later,” referencing when the since-convicted Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020. “First of all, emotionally — even emotionally — you just got shot,” Minaj said while cackling, and then clumsily stumbled into “what really grinded my f*cking gears,” which was that a producer bragged on social media about “not clearing a beat for Nicki Minaj.”

That led into a complaint about YouTube bots, Twitter ads, longtime music executive Lyor Cohen, and “the paid for TikToks, the paid for tweets, to the point where people got their little $250 for they tweet to say something bad about Nicki Minaj.” TLDR: Minaj alleged “a smear campaign” against her by people who believe she’s “crazy.”

Eventually, Minaj got back to Megan Thee Stallion, comparing how she handled her trauma from Lanez shooting her versus Rihanna’s domestic violence at the hands of Chris Brown.

“Rihanna is just known for being herself,” Minaj said. “You get what you see. You see what you get, you get what you see type of vibe, right? […] That’s what we know Ri as. Rihanna never would milk something like this. Like, you could tell she couldn’t wait to get that part of her life — you could tell she couldn’t wait to just try to move on with her life. You understand?”

Minaj continued, “And then, people even bashed her for not dragging it out, not milking it. And she was just like, ‘Yo, I was mad young. We were young. I just wanna move on with my life now.’ You know why? Because Rihanna knows that she was a superstar, with or without controversy. She’s beautiful, with or without controversy. She’s loved, with or without controversy. I’m sorry — sympathy. Sympathy, sympathy, sympathy.”

Listen to the clips below.