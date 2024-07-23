Angel Reese has become hip-hop’s favorite basketball player over the past few months, drawing Latto to sit courtside at one of her games and appearing onstage with Megan Thee Stallion during her Chicago tour stop.

But fans of one rapper have seemingly turned on the record-breaking WNBA star after she supposedly “disrespected” Nicki Minaj in a video on TikTok. The Barbz are now attempting to undercut the All-Star, digging up more examples of perceived anti-Minaj sentiment. So, what’s got the notoriously prickly fanbase riled this time?

In the TikTok video, Reese and some friends are seen lounging in the entrance hall of a mansion listening to the remix of Sexyy Red’s breakout single “Pound Town.” Reese appears for a few seconds to lip-sync to the lyrics and lightly twerk, but slides out of the frame as Minaj’s verse starts. This was, in the view of some Barbz, a sign that Reese does not mess with the Queens rapper, and the green light to dig up as much dirt as they could find.

Angel Reese weird ASF for this…. pic.twitter.com/TDh0qs7t3h — Banjee Barbie 💋 (@BoujeeNBanjee) July 22, 2024

Why Angel Reese move away when she heard it was the Nicki Minaj remix, I’m crying 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hery5xbKoN — Saint (@spin4saint) July 22, 2024

Angel Reese once she heard Nicki Minaj’s voice pic.twitter.com/PIamZzmdki — DominicHorne.eth (@iamDominicHorne) July 22, 2024

It didn’t take long for them to find a video of Reese answering an interview question about who she’d want to perform if she hosted SNL in which she names Cardi B, GloRilla, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Barbz noted that she did NOT say Nicki Minaj — because nobody is allowed to have their own opinions, I guess — and that everybody she DID name has been targeted by Minaj (conveniently ignoring the common denominator here).

Why Angel Reese skidaddle out the frame like that? pic.twitter.com/9SgRVJziSF — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) July 22, 2024

A*gel R*ese is a loser. She was the biggest barb on TikTok quoting and copying Nicki down on IG until she appeared in PIOTF video. Goofy bitch, that’s why Caitlin Clark better, is paid more and getting all the brand deals/ promo 🤣🫵🏽 pic.twitter.com/Iz3aWfrGDO — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) July 22, 2024

Of course, cooler heads have pointed out how much Barbz appear to be overreacting.

Why are Nicki Minaj fans attacking Angel Reese ? — 290Queen💓👑👸🏽😻 (@NikkiNasty_) July 23, 2024

So now Angel Reese is weird because she don’t like Nicki Minaj… no y’all are fucking delusional — 222🤎✨ (@ashxlyy_) July 22, 2024

why tf yall getting mad at angel reese for stepping out a video when nicki came on ??? IF SHE DONT LIKE HA , SHE DONT LIKE HA OH WELL HO . Like people really irritated tf outta me — GH🎀 (@goddessskeesh_) July 23, 2024