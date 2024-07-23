angel reese
Getty Image
Music

Angel Reese Is Nicki Minaj Fans’ Latest Target After Supposedly ‘Disrespecting’ Her On TikTok

Angel Reese has become hip-hop’s favorite basketball player over the past few months, drawing Latto to sit courtside at one of her games and appearing onstage with Megan Thee Stallion during her Chicago tour stop.

But fans of one rapper have seemingly turned on the record-breaking WNBA star after she supposedly “disrespected” Nicki Minaj in a video on TikTok. The Barbz are now attempting to undercut the All-Star, digging up more examples of perceived anti-Minaj sentiment. So, what’s got the notoriously prickly fanbase riled this time?

In the TikTok video, Reese and some friends are seen lounging in the entrance hall of a mansion listening to the remix of Sexyy Red’s breakout single “Pound Town.” Reese appears for a few seconds to lip-sync to the lyrics and lightly twerk, but slides out of the frame as Minaj’s verse starts. This was, in the view of some Barbz, a sign that Reese does not mess with the Queens rapper, and the green light to dig up as much dirt as they could find.

It didn’t take long for them to find a video of Reese answering an interview question about who she’d want to perform if she hosted SNL in which she names Cardi B, GloRilla, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Barbz noted that she did NOT say Nicki Minaj — because nobody is allowed to have their own opinions, I guess — and that everybody she DID name has been targeted by Minaj (conveniently ignoring the common denominator here).

Of course, cooler heads have pointed out how much Barbz appear to be overreacting.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors