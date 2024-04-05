Months after Nicki Minaj and Sexyy Red collaborated on the latter’s “Pound Town 2” song, Minaj hopped onto social media today with the hopes of getting back in the studio for the remix of “FTCU.”
“You got your verse for #FTCU?” Minaj tweeted. “Finna drop the remix @SexyyRed314_ Left #PoundTown to go #FTCU a remix for a remix.” Sexyy Red then responded a few hours later: “Song + Video.”
Here’s what to know about when fans can expect it to come out.
When Will Nicki Minaj & Sexyy Red’s ‘FTCU’ Remix Come Out?
Right now, there is not a clear release date for Nicki Minaj’s remix of “FTCU” with Sexyy Red. Now that Minaj and Sexyy Red are on the same page about doing a song and a music video together, it shouldn’t be too long until fans will be able to hear it.
“Miss lady, bring the kids & the stroller that’s all I got to offer right now. a play date,” Nicki shared. “Let somebody film us b*$h sexy know DANG well we on tour in #gagcity Barbz. send me that verse right away pls ma’am. It’s a superstar (or 2) on there as well. GET IT SEXY!!!!!!”
Check out Nicki Minaj and Sexyy Red’s Twitter convo.
You got your verse for #FTCU? Finna drop the remix @SexyyRed314_ 🎀
Left #PoundTown to go #FTCU
a remix for a remix ?????
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 4, 2024
Song + Video? 🤔👀 https://t.co/bqlVi8hlJH
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) April 4, 2024