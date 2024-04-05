When Will Nicki Minaj & Sexyy Red’s ‘FTCU’ Remix Come Out?

Months after Nicki Minaj and Sexyy Red collaborated on the latter’s “Pound Town 2” song, Minaj hopped onto social media today with the hopes of getting back in the studio for the remix of “FTCU.”

“You got your verse for #FTCU?” Minaj tweeted. “Finna drop the remix @SexyyRed314_ Left #PoundTown to go #FTCU a remix for a remix.” Sexyy Red then responded a few hours later: “Song + Video.”

Here’s what to know about when fans can expect it to come out.