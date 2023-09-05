While we still don’t know much about Nicki Minaj’s upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, the visual aspects of the project have been peak. Even renowned hater Azealia Banks was impressed by the promo images for the album’s first single, “Last Time I Saw You,” and we all know it takes a lot to get her to say anything nice about anybody. On Monday (September 4), Nicki revealed the first of two upcoming covers, and it looks like that trend may continue.

The image finds Nicki still cozily nestled into her soft girl era with an Afrofuturistic twist. Nicki wears a baggy sweatsuit with an ultra chunky heart pendant and her hair in dizzying curls as she stands inside what looks like a deconstructed pink subway car, gripping the safety pole. In the distance behind her, we can see a shimmering futuristic New York covered in cotton candy clouds — perhaps a vision of a potential future? In her post, Nicki credits the stylists, makeup artists, and fashion label (Vetements) for the looks and promises another presumably dropping in the much nearer future.

What we DO know about Nicki’s next album so far is that she wants a song featuring Drake on it. She’s already delivered a verse for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, so it’s not too much of a stretch to think he will return the favor. We should be finding out when the album drops on November 17.