At long last, Nicki Minaj is back. Tonight (September 1), the Queen Barb has shared her new single, “Last Time I Saw You,” just two months ahead of her upcoming fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2.

On “Last Time I Saw You,” Nicki taps into her vocals, delivering a pop and R&B-influenced hit with a painfully relatable message. Throughout the song, she expresses regret for not holding someone closer the last time she saw them.

“I wish I’da hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you / I wish l didn’t waste precious time that night when I called you / I wish I remembered to say I’d do anything for you / Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I’d bore you,” she sings.

With “Last Time I Saw You,” the Barbz are sure to keep the song on repeat as they dance this form of universal pain away.

Nicki hasn’t revealed too much about her upcoming album, but back in July, she teased a “masterpiece,” saying that her new collection of songs would “save & restore hope in mankind.”

Y’all, I’m not even kidding. In 111 days…

Pink Friday 2 🛼🩰🎀

is coming to save & restore hope in mankind omg barbz I love you I dooooo! Like when y’all have this masterpiece y’all gon be on ☁️9️⃣. Omg I love it so much y’all. I assfcfhnkjhdbyik — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 29, 2023

You can listen to “Last Time I Saw You” above.

Pink Friday 2 is out 11/17 via Republic Records and Heavy On It.