Gather ’round, Barbz. I have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is: Nicki Minaj pushed back her album release. The good news is: She announced not just a new date but also the album’s title.

Unsurprisingly, it’s going to be called Pink Friday 2, harkening back to her 2010 debut album, which contained hits like “Fly,” “Your Love,” and “Moment 4 Life” (“Super Bass” appeared on the deluxe edition). The new album release date is November 11 — well after the release of the upcoming Barbie movie to be a little disappointing, but at least she has “Barbie World” on the film’s soundtrack to hold her fans over ’til then.

Nicki made the announcement via Instagram, sharing one of the photos from the Pink Friday packaging and writing:

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀

MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- 🎀 and she shall be called:

Pink Friday 2 🎀 🥹 I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.

Pink Friday 2 is due on 11/17. Stay tuned.