Will Nicki Minaj Be On Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs?’

With anticipation for Drake’s album For All The Dogs ratcheting up every passing day, there are certainly some fans wondering which of the Toronto rapper’s A-list friends will make appearances on the tracklist. While he’s had quite the run with 21 Savage lately, he’s also had some impressive runs throughout his career with the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Travis Scott.

But there’s one artist he’s close with we haven’t seen him collaborate with for a long time: Nicki Minaj. While the two Young Money artists rose in parallel with each other, in recent years, they’ve worked together less than they did when they were starting out. So, understandably there are plenty of fans wondering whether they’ll reunite on one of their upcoming albums (Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 is due in November).

Fortunately, they’re getting some good news on that front. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Nicki revealed that she’ll have a guest appearance on Drake’s upcoming album. “You know, I have a song on Drake’s album coming out soon too,” she said. “I love the song so much. I’ll just say I really love the song. I know my fans are going to love the song. I know the world’s going to love the song. And that’s all I will say about that.” As far as whether he is planning to return the favor, Nicki joked, “Barbz, make sure y’all let Drizzy Drake know that Pink Friday 2 is coming out November 17th as well. And we are waiting on his contribution.”

You can check out the full episode here.