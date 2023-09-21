What Did Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Say To Offset?

Technically, Petty was in violation of his probation agreement for failing to register as a sex offender when he and Nicki moved to Los Angeles in 2019. After he agreed to a plea deal in 2021, he was sentenced to three years of probation. His specific violation was recorded as “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.” So…

It looks like rap beef is a family affair. Today, legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff (aka “Meghann Thee Reporter” for her role in reporting Tory Lanez’s trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion) reported that Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, was ordered to serve 120 days on house arrest for making threats against Cardi B and Offset.

What Did Kenneth Petty Say To Offset?

Last weekend, Petty and some friends — at least one of whom apparently has a criminal record — recorded themselves walking around in New York City taunting Offset. Offset and Cardi were apparently staying at a hotel in the neighborhood, prompting Petty to post the tough-talking videos wondering, “Offset, where you at? We outside… Stay on that vacation before we planning ya’ funeral p*ssy. Always been a street n****.”

Although what exactly prompted all this remains unclear, the entire fiasco supposedly originated at the recent 2023 MTV VMAs, which both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj attended. The tension between the two women is well-documented, but it was their husbands who allegedly took up the feud. One of Petty’s allies claimed that it all started when Offset DMed him on Instagram asking, “Where you located?”

This was apparently in response to threats against Cardi from either Petty or his friends. Fans speculated online that this is what prompted Cardi to tweet, “I ain’t even flinch.” She’s since deleted the tweet but as usual, fans on Twitter have been stoking the beef ever since. Certainly the news that Petty has been punished by the court was well received by Cardi herself, though:

EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL FUCKIN MOUTH!!! https://t.co/rjQ5QQIyJt — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 21, 2023

