Nicki Minaj Teases Her Return This Week With A Racy Instagram Post

Nicki Minaj hasn’t released a new project since 2018’s Queen, semi-retiring to focus on starting a family with her husband Kenneth. After giving birth to her son and clearing her Instagram followers, it appears she might finally be ready to take the first steps back into the spotlight — and her latest Instagram post will likely accelerate that sense among fans.

In Nicki’s new post, she poses on a plush pink desk, apparently nude or semi-nude, clutching fuzzy pink heart pillows to her body to keep the Instagram moderators at bay. The caption simply reads, “Friday,” with a fingers-crossed emoji, suggesting that she’s coming out with… something… later this week.

She wouldn’t be the only rap superstar to make her return after taking the last few years off. Isaiah Rashad recently returned with a new single featuring Duke Deuce after a week of teasing by his label, revealing that he’d been battling addiction in the meantime, and J. Cole took some time out of pursuing his hoop dream to drop the interlude from his new album The Off-Season, which also drops this Friday.

And while Nicki has plenty of other side projects going, the timing would be right for her to make a return, as fans eagerly await a release date from her Young Money labelmate Drake, a potential collaboration with Saweetie, and Nicki’s erstwhile rival Cardi B’s next album — which could also feature a reunion between the former foes.

Stay tuned.