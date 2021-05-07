The two artists on TDE who have gone the longest without dropping a new album are Isaiah Rashad and Ab-Soul, as both of their most recent projects came in 2016. While Ab-Soul has already promised his new album is on the way, Rashad has been rather quiet since he dropped his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade. There we slight pokes of the head from him with tracks like “Why Worry” and a guest feature with Kaash Paige on “Problems.” Now, Rashad is back and he’s here to stay for a while as he drops off his newest single, “Lay Wit Ya” featuring fellow Tennesse rapper Duke Deuce.

The new effort is a mellow track that presents Rashad at a near-mumble over a head-knocking bass while Duke Deuce arrives in the song’s second half with his trademark heavy-muscled energy. Its accompanying video sees Rashad prepare for a night out filled with partying, drinking, and dancing. The visual also ends by previewing a new track that samples Three Six Mafia’s “Ridin In Da Chevy,” one that will hopefully appear on Rashad’s upcoming album The House Is Burning. The project will arrive at some point in June as revealed in a profile the rapper did with The Fader, which dove deep into the highs and lows within the last five years of Rashad’s life.

You can press play on the new single in the video above.

