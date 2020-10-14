Nicki Minaj’s Twitter stans are notoriously ruthless, especially when there’s a chance she was dissed by another musician. So when it seemed that Cardi and Nicki were taking shots at one another back in 2017, Nicki and Cardi’s fans alike were at each other’s throats. But now, it could be that both musicians have laid their dissagreements to rest. Cardi teased an upcoming collaboration with a secret guest, and fans are convinced it’s with Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B took to Twitter to tease the upcoming collaboration last week. “Gonna have ya sick,” she wrote. According to HipHopDX, rumors began to circulate claiming a snippet of a track called “Lavish” had leaked online. The lyrics reportedly appeared on a Genius page before being taken down and apparently revealed a verse from Nicki.

The Genius site just registered a collaboration between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj called "LAVISH"#CardiBFtNickiIscoming pic.twitter.com/8brHyBiAQr — Brian Prz 💭 (@BrianPrz25) October 9, 2020

Fans took the rumor and ran with it, getting excited about the possibility of a collaboration between the two superstars.

Manifesting this Nicki Minaj x Cardi B collab.. pic.twitter.com/0ESbL4YpVH — 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐂’𝐬 💕 (@ArieticalLih) October 9, 2020

This the type shit I LOVE to see. GROWN ASS WOMEN STEPPING INTO THEIR DIVINE FEMININE VIA THEIR AUTHENTIC (HEALED) WOMANHOOD. PERSONAL GROWTH, WE LOVE TO SEE IT. TWO BAD ASS MAMAS COURSE CORRECTING AND SETTING A NEW PATH FOR THEIR DAUGHTERS. 💋💋 @NICKIMINAJ @iamcardib — BlackWomanVibes (@BlackWomanVibes) October 14, 2020

Fans have held on to the beef between Cardi and Nicki for some time, but as Megan Thee Stallion pointed out in her recent New York Times op-ed, disagreements between female rappers are oftentimes blown out of proportion. “In every industry, women are pitted against one another, but especially in hip-hop, where it seems as if the male-dominated ecosystem can handle only one female rapper at a time,” Meg wrote. “Countless times, people have tried to pit me against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, two incredible entertainers and strong women.”

Stay tuned to see if Cardi’s rumored collaboration with Nicki Minaj comes to fruition.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.