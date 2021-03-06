While Saweetie has graced the music world with a few hits and a number of memorable moments, one thing she hasn’t accomplished is releasing her debut album. Entitled, Pretty B*tch Music, the project is on the way, but before it arrives, the Bay Area will join forces with an “iconic” name for an upcoming song.

She shared the news in a recent Instagram post that was captioned, “pretty b*tchin omw to the studio to do a feature for someone……. guess who…… hint: she’s iconic.” The post caused fans to share their theories for who the unnamed act could be, and many concluded that it was Nicki Minaj.

Supporters of both rappers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential new song between Saweetie and Nicki. “I would be here for a Nicki collab ngl,” one user said while another said, “the next pretty b*tch better be Nicki!!! she should’ve been the first tbh (crying emoji).” If the song Saweetie teased is indeed a collaboration with Nicki, it would mark the first time the two rappers have worked together.

Others were a bit skeptical that the upcoming track was a collab with Minaj. Some pointed out that Saweetie’s post did not specify that the song was with another hip-hop act, causing names like Ariana Grande, Adele, and SZA to come up as fans tried to figure out who the iconic name was.

You can view Saweetie’s post above and read some reactions below.

the next pretty bitch better be Nicki!!! she should’ve been the first tbh😭 https://t.co/GJmD0BkbGq — tay🥵 (@tayseabury) March 6, 2021

