Nicki Minaj may rep hard for Southside Jamaica Queens, New York, but the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper’s first home was the Caribbean country of Trinidad And Tobago. The record-holding recording artist shares her home country pride every chance she gets in her international music collaborations, most recently being on the 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem “Tukoh Taka” featuring Maluma and Myriam Fares.

However, her pride for her native island hasn’t stopped there, as the musician was spotted arriving at the country’s international airport today.

It would make perfect sense that Minaj would be visiting the country considering yesterday (February 19), the songwriter took to Instagram to share that she had collaborated with Trinidadian soca singer Machel Montano and musician Destra Garcia for a new song titled “Shake The Place,” just in time for the country’s annual Carvinal celebrations.

“If you f*ck with island girls, rep your flag for me in the comments. Trinidad Carnival is about to #ShakeThePlace shake up di whole place. It’s an honor @machelmontano @destragarcia. We’ll talk soon, barbz. Promise. Love you,” wrote Minaj.

Well, this isn’t the first time the superstar has visited the country to celebrate Carnival; it still does hold a special significance as this would be the first time she’s collaborated with Trinidadian musicians. It is unclear if she will perform as part of the country’s special celebrations, but that would be quite a treat for her fellow Trinidadians.