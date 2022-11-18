Nicki Minaj parties in the desert with Colombian superstar Maluma in their music video for “Tukoh Taka” that was released today (November 18). Their official FIFA World Cup anthem also features Lebanese singer Myriam Fares.

“Tukoh Taka” will serve as FIFA’s Fan Festival anthem this year. The special collaboration marks the first time that a FIFA anthem is sung in English, Spanish, and Arabic. Minaj not only raps in English but a bit in Spanish as well. She previously rapped in Spanish on Karol G’s song “Tusa.” Maluma proudly sings in Spanish and Fares sings in Arabic.

“I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem!” Maluma said in a statement. “I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

In the video for “Tukoh Taka,” Minaj, Maluma, and Fares celebrate their love for soccer while partying throughout the desert. Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform the global dance track together live for the first time at the opening of Doha’s FIFA Fan Festival on November 19. The song will also be included on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack.