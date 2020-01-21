The Grammys’ Nipsey Hussle Tribute Will Include DJ Khaled, John Legend, And Kirk Franklin

While the Grammys may have a hip-hop problem in general, that won’t stop them from rightfully honoring the late, great Nipsey Hussle at this weekend’s awards ceremony. The Grammys confirmed that the tribute would include performances from Nipsey’s collaborators DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and YG, as well as an appearance from gospel icon Kirk Franklin, who will probably assist Legend and Khaled on a performance of “Higher.”

Roddy and YG, of course, were two of Nip’s closer collaborators, with Nipsey taking Roddy under his wing on the song “Racks In The Middle,” while YG assisted Nipsey on his 2018 Victory Lap single, “Last Time That I Checc’d.” “Racks In The Middle” is one of Nipsey’s three posthumous Grammy nominations and is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, while “Higher” with Khaled in nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

And while Nipsey never officially collaborated with Meek Mill, the two had bonded over their shared histories and business acumen as hustlers turned businessmen. They were both signed to Atlantic, and were reportedly working on a joint album at the time of Nipsey’s death. While Meek may simply be participating to show his appreciation, it’s entirely possible that he’ll use the opportunity to debut some of the material the two like-minded rappers were working on. There’s only one way to find out: Tune into the 2020 Grammy Awards this Sunday, January 26 at 8:00 PM EST.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.