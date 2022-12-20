Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Was Denied His Request To Reduce His Sentence

In 2019, Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed in front of his Marathon clothing store. Years after his untimely death, the “Racks In The Middle” rapper and his work are still being memorialized today. Whether through college courses, emotional documentaries, and wax figures, his legacy has lived on.

Although Hussle’s family has received justice after his killer, Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of his slaying early last month, more information continues to unravel.

According to Rolling Stone, the most recent update in this trial is that Holder’s request to reduce his sentence. Instead of first-degree murder, he asked to bring it down to second-degree murder or manslaughter due to an “inconsistent” verdict. The motion has been denied by Judge H. Clay Jacke.

Judge Jacke has also rejected Holder’s attorney’s defense motion for a new trial. Holder’s sentencing will move forward. Holder is set to be sentenced on February 22.

Snoop Dogg recently revealed that Hussle rejected an offer to play Snoop in Straight Outta Compton because he wanted to be known for being himself. “He like, ‘No disrespect, big homie, but I can’t play you in the movie ’cause then people just gon’ know me for being you,” Snoop explained. “I gotta be me. All that’s with all due respect.’ And I was like, damn, that was gangsta. I [called Dre and Cube back and] said, ‘Y’all gotta go find somebody else!’”

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.