A new Nipsey Hussle documentary is on the horizon and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company production house are involved. James, who posted a teaser trailer today for the documentary today on Twitter, is teaming up with Hussle’s Marathon Films for what looks to be a comprehensive look at the life and times of Nipsey Hussle.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” James told TMZ. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1592575200239177732

The trailer takes an emotional look at Hussle, his childhood, his rise, his fatherhood, and his undeniable drive to succeed. Hussle can be heard on the trailer saying, “Crenshaw and Slauson. In the Crenshaw district. This is really where the Nip Hussle story started.” The trailer also shows that the film will focus on how Hussle reinvested back into his Crenshaw community and always gave back until the day he died.

There’s no word yet on the release date for the film, but you can watch the trailer for Hussle above.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.