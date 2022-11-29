The outpouring of love and admiration continues for late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Family and fans of the musician continues to push the musician’s legacy forward following his tragic death in 2019.

Now, thanks to a fan in Ohio the entertainer’s very first life-size wax figure has debuted in the SouthPark Mall. The sculptor, who goes by the name Mr. Officials, took to social media to reveal the figure. In the video, he revealed this project was a labor of love, saying, “This statue actually took about nine months to create.”

The figure is a nearly perfect replica of the late rapper. The artist nails Hussle’s posture, tattoos, and fashion sense. The wax figure dons Hussle’s signature cornrows, Puma footwear, gold medallion, and Crenshaw graphic tee.

Posed in front the rapper’s The Marathon Continues logo, celebrities jumped into the comment section to share their praise of the piece. Actors Quincy Brown, Skai Jackson, social media star Don Benjamin, and former Los Angeles Clipper Matt Barnes were just a few of the notable names in awe of the wax figure.

The praise continued on Twitter.

Nipsey Hussle wax figure looks amazingly real,fly high Crip 🔥💙🏁

RIPNIP. 🕊️💐 pic.twitter.com/GJdSLD3gYR — Wise Tha Don (@rich_dux) November 28, 2022

First nipsey hussle wax figure made by @/mr.officials.llc (IG). Thats truly amazing i aint gon lie LONG LIVE NIP

the Marathon continues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/YUUOFQohAh — Just G 🩸 (@GTaIk2Em) November 28, 2022

The Nipsey Hussle wax figure is amazing pic.twitter.com/F184HMbCbZ — PurpleHeart💜🕊🪬 (@JBoogie2494) November 29, 2022

This mans Wax Figure is amazing of Nipsey Hussle #NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/BLPy9OS9EX — 👑Princess Tiana 🏀 (@Mambacita_024) November 28, 2022

The wax figure will be on display at the Mr. Officials’ brick and mortar storefront located inside of SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, Ohio.