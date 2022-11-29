Nipsey Hussle Craft Syndicate 2018
Nipsey Hussle’s Life-Size Wax Figure Made Its Debut In Ohio Thanks To A Dedicated Fan

The outpouring of love and admiration continues for late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Family and fans of the musician continues to push the musician’s legacy forward following his tragic death in 2019.

Now, thanks to a fan in Ohio the entertainer’s very first life-size wax figure has debuted in the SouthPark Mall. The sculptor, who goes by the name Mr. Officials, took to social media to reveal the figure. In the video, he revealed this project was a labor of love, saying, “This statue actually took about nine months to create.”

The figure is a nearly perfect replica of the late rapper. The artist nails Hussle’s posture, tattoos, and fashion sense. The wax figure dons Hussle’s signature cornrows, Puma footwear, gold medallion, and Crenshaw graphic tee.

Posed in front the rapper’s The Marathon Continues logo, celebrities jumped into the comment section to share their praise of the piece. Actors Quincy Brown, Skai Jackson, social media star Don Benjamin, and former Los Angeles Clipper Matt Barnes were just a few of the notable names in awe of the wax figure.

The praise continued on Twitter.

The wax figure will be on display at the Mr. Officials’ brick and mortar storefront located inside of SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, Ohio.

Undefeated and 30 For 30 came together in 2021 to produce The King Of Crenshaw a four-part podcast series exploring Hussle’s passing impacted the sports world. His former partner, actress Lauren London, continues to use her platform to inspire residents of his beloved Crenshaw neighborhood to pursue their dreams. London drove this point during her emotional speech at the unveiling of Hussle’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in August. NBA star LeBron James has partnered with film company SpringHill to release a documentary, Hussle, to share an intimate look at the “Racks In The Middle” rapper’s musical impact in West Coast rap, community outreach efforts, and business dealings.

