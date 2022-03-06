NLE Choppa has been off to a great start in 2022. The Memphis native just released his latest album, Me Vs. Me, which boasts 16 songs and guest appearances from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. The young rapper has also released numerous videos, including ones for “Shotta Flow 6,” “Lick Me Baby,” and “Trap Phone.” Unfortunately, tragedy has struck him and his girlfriend.

Marissa De’Nae, who’s been dating Choppa for some months now, revealed in an Instagram post that she recently suffered a miscarriage. “Talking bout this is so hard,” she wrote under a picture of Choppa holding her belly. “But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey. There’s a lot of women who suffer the things I suffer and go through the same things I go through.”

Seven Da’Shun Potts 👼🕊 #FOREVER7 RIP My Lil One 💔💜 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 6, 2022

De’Nae also thanked everyone for their support and “kind words” about their loss. Choppa also took a moment to remember his unborn child in a post to Twitter. “Seven Da’Shun Potts,” he wrote with an angel and dove emoji. “#FOREVER7 RIP My Lil One.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.