NLE Choppa ended the first month of the new year by releasing his sophomore album Me Vs. Me. It arrives nearly a year and a half after his debut album Top Shotta. That same year he was given a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class list with names like Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, Latto, and more. To continue the promotion behind his latest body of work, NLE Choppa returns with a video for “Trap Phone.” The visual finds him surrounded by his crew and a cast of women as he boasts about his street rap while showing off his charisma with a collection of energetic dance moves.

Me Vs. Me arrives with sixteen songs and features from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. The project dropped a week after its original release date after NLE Choppa delayed it out of respect for Long Live Young Dolph, the compilation album that was released in honor of Young Dolph who was shot and killed in November. “Trap Phone” joins songs like “Stompin,” “Mmm Hmm,” “Unapologetic,” and “Drop Sh*t” as records from Me Vs. Me to receive the visual treatment.

You can watch the video for “Trap Phone” above.

Me Vs. Me is out now via Warner Records. You can stream it here.

