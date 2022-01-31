All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Charli XCX and J. Cole both come through with some fantastic collaborations (not with each other, though). Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Charli XCX — “Beg For You” Feat. Rina Sawayama Collaboration is well-worn territory for Charli XCX, as she had a bunch of guests on her 2019 album Charli. She got back into that spirit last week by linking up with Rina Sawayama on “Beg For You.” The tune sees both singers on top of their game as they deliver sultry vocals over the dance-ready instrumental. Benny The Butcher and J. Cole — “Johnny P’s Caddy” J. Cole has a famously contentious relationship with features, so much so that back in 2019, he swore off of doing guest verses. That’s a vow he has broken, though, like he did last week by hopping on Benny The Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy,” on which both Benny and Cole reflect on their success in hip-hop and the impact they’ve had on the industry.

Saba — “Survivor’s Guilt” Feat. G. Herbo Saba links up with G. Herbo on “Survivor’s Guilt,” a highlight from his upcoming album Few Good Things. He recently told Uproxx of the forthcoming LP, “Every decision we made on [Care For Me], how do we make the opposite decision on this one while still being original and organic and authentic to who I am? Because Care For Me is such a part of me, but also Few Good Things is a fuller scope of who I am.” Grimes — “Shinigami Eyes” Grimes has long been open about her niche interests, so it’s not so surprising that her latest song is called “Shinigami Eyes,” with “shinigami” being Japanese death gods perhaps best known to people in the West through anime series like Death Note and Bleach. You don’t need to get anime to get into “Shinigami Eyes,” though, as it’s carried by a catchy beat and other characteristically Grimes touches.

The Smile — “The Smoke” Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner recently debuted their side project, The Smile, kicking off its live with the guitar-driven “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” However, their latest single, “The Smoke,” is more alternative and Radiohead-y than its more rocking predecessor, which teases an eclectic potential album from the group. James Blake and Labrinth — “Pick Me Up” The current season of Euphoria has become a musical event, as it has so far included songs by artists like Lana Del Rey, Tove Lo, and most recently, James Blake and show composer Labrinth, who dropped “Pick Me Up” last week. The tune is right in Blake’s wheelhouse, as his buttery falsetto floats over stirring piano and strings.

Coi Leray — “Anxiety” Coi Leray got a big look last year when she was named to the 2021 XXL Freshman class, which makes 2022 time for the rapper to deliver on her potential. Well, she’s off to a hot start so far with “Anxiety,” her first new song of the year. Uproxx’s Wongo Okon notes of the single, “The track is a bright record that takes a step into the pop lane as Coi speaks about the nature of anxiety and how it affects her from day-to-day.” Quavo — “Shooters Inside My Crib” 2021 saw Migos finally drop the long-awaited Culture III, and now that the trio has gotten that out of the way, Quavo has gotten back to dropping solo singles, like he did last week with “Shooters Inside My Crib.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the track and video, “Decked out in glittering chains with diamond-covered Yoda pendants and banging away on his piano at home, Quavo shares his thoughts on remaining patient and persistent until patience and persistence pay off.”