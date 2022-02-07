NLE Choppa Lives A Life Of Leisure In His ‘Lick Me Baby’ Video

For as much attention as NLE Choppa has gotten for some of his social media antics and possible NBA YoungBoy feud of late, the number-one reason to stay tuned to the charismatic Memphian is still his music. Just two weeks ago, he released his new album, Me Vs. Me, rightfully putting the focus back on his musical output after threatening to quit rap to become a herbalist and hawking chlorophyll drinks online.

After dropping a strong run of singles from the album including “Too Hot” with fellow Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo, “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone,” he followed up today with another new video for the salacious standout, “Lick Me Baby.” On the song, he invites a female companion to to give up her inhibitions and the video follows that theme, with Choppa living a life of leisure surrounded by beautiful women. Scenarios he finds himself include giving CPR to a drowning victim (because he gets to touch her chest), shooting a parody sex tape, and dreaming about twerking women while a woman twerks next to him.

Watch NLE Choppa’s “Lick Me Baby” video above.

Me Vs. Me is out now via NLE Choppa Entertainment and Warner Records.

