After several frustrating delays, Normani’s long-awaited debut solo studio album, Dopamine, has made its way into the world. However, the “All Yours” singer is being accused of cutting a few industry corners in the process.

Recording artist, songwriter, and producer Tayla Parx claimed Normani excluded her from the production credits, specifically on track, “Insomnia.” On X (formerly Twitter), Tayla reposted a clip from Normani’s June appearance on the Zach Sang Show, to officially call her out.

“It’s crazy ’cause I haven’t listened to the album yet,” she wrote. “And this is how I’m finding out I’m on it. No credit. No business done. People that I’ve known forever. Just dropped my sh*t and left me off LOL 💀 okayyy.”

It’s crazy cause I haven’t listened to the album yet and this is how I’m finding out I’m on it … no credit , no business done . People that I’ve known forever. Just dropped my shit and left me off lol 💀 okayyy! #taylamade https://t.co/tNNV3P8kbg — TAYLA PARX (@TAYLAPARX) July 15, 2024

However, in the credits tab on Spotify, Tayla’s name does appear as a contributing songwriter, at least as of today (July 16). Could this have been a temporary technical issue?

Also, during the interview, Normani and Sang volleyed praises of Tayla’s talent. “Tayla Parx is one of the greatest songwriters… She’s an icon,” said Sang.

Normani then added: “I know. I miss her. I haven’t seen her in ages… Yeah, she really is.”

Watch Normani’s appearance on the Zach Sang Show above.

Dopamine is out now via RCA. Find more information here.