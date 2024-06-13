It’s really happening, guys. Normani will release Dopamine, her long (long)-awaited debut full-length studio album, in mere days after years of contradicting updates.

Normani first announced Dopamine in February, but then two months passed before “1:59” featuring Gunna, the lead single, arrived on April 26. The following month, Normani dropped her “Dopamine (First Dose)” album trailer and “Candy Paint,” the second single.

On Wednesday night, June 12, Normani revealed the album’s full tracklist, so there’s truly no going back now. Cardi B and James Blake are joining Gunna as featured artists.

“This moment symbolizes so much more than any photo could ever capture,” Normani captioned an Instagram carousel earlier this week. “There has been so much resistance and many adversities throughout this process for me. Thank you to my fans for always keeping me encouraged and for being my reason to continue to endure and push through. This chapter is dedicated to you. ily guys more than you know.”

The sultry, slow-burning “1:59” and the playful, more upbeat “Candy Paint” showcased different sides of the former Fifth Harmony member, so the full Dopamine palette figures to have at least one song to satisfy everyone’s taste.