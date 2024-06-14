At long last, Normani‘s long-awaited solo debut album is here. Five years in the making, Dopamine features the once girl-group standout taking her artistry to the next level. One of the instantly catchy tracks is the hypnotic “All Yours,” on which, Normani turns up the heat for one special person.

Upon the launch of this new era, Normani is aware of her power. As she says in the songs opening verse, “This kitty got the Midas touch, you turn to gold in it.” But musically, she continutes to remind us of her prowess with the catchy chorus, as she hums and harmonizes over a zippy, futuristic beat.

Almost all of the songs on Dopamine have the potential to be singles, but “All Yours” is a reminder as to why she does it. Channelling the Aaliyahs and the Brandys of the past, Normani delivers a flavor of rhythmic R&B that’s been missing from the landscape for awhile, all while adding her own southern flow. While fans had to wait quite some time for Normani’s proper solo debut, her latest music will surely hold up years from now.

Needless to say, Dopamine proves to have been worth the wait.

You can listen to “All Yours” above.

Dopamine is out now via RCA. Find more information here.