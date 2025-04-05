After numerous delays, last year Normani released her long-anticipated solo debut studio album, Dopamine. Still, Normani hasn’t taken her act on the road for a supporting tour or released any official visuals.

But during her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Normani ensured that she’s not done with the project just yet. When asked about the possibility of a Dopamine deluxe album, Normani confirmed visuals were on the way.

“[My team and I have] been talking about [a deluxe album],” she said. “[But] I got the visuals coming as well. I hear y’all.”

Normani did not tease which of the Dopamine tracks will receive a video treatment. Supporters are hoping Normani starts with one of the singles (“1:59” featuring Gunna, “Candy Paint,” “All Yours“).

Earlier in the sit-down Normani expressed her pride over the project.

“I know I probably look crazy from an outside perspective,” she said. “But I’ve always wanted this body of work to represent me and my authenticity. I knew what it felt like to be handed records. Being told what your role is within the entity of this thing. So, I really want the opportunity to just be able to do things to the beat of my own drum.”

She continued: “I’m proud of what I put out. I didn’t want to have any regret in that. So, it was worth it in the end.”

Watch Normani’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show above.