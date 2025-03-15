In the late 2010s, Normani was ironing out the vision for her solo career after splitting from Fifth Harmony. Other side of the world, Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver DK Metcalf was manifesting his marriage to the singer.

On March 13, Normani and DK Metcalf announced their engagement to the world. Yesterday (March 14), the couple told Vogue all about the special moment. During the chat, it was adorably revealed that Metcalf knew Normani was his future wife after watching her “Motivation” music video in 2019.

“Me and Ciara are really close, and Russell [Wilson] and DK were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks,” said Normani. “About two years prior to us even meeting, they were playing music videos in the locker room and ‘Motivation’ ended up popping up on the screen. He was like, ‘The moment that I saw you come up on that screen, I said, ‘That’s going to be my wife. That’s going to be my girlfriend one day.’”

However, there was a slight problem with DK’s mission–Normani was already seeing someone. “I was in a relationship at the time, and then the chips just fell the way that they did,” she continued.

Two years later, when that romance fizzled out, Ciara played matchmaker by inviting Normani to a party for her rum brand. “I ended up going, and lo and behold, he ended up being there, and the rest is history,” said said.

Prior to their engagement, Normani and Metcalf’s dated for three years. A year after being spotted on a romantic date, the couple finally confirmed their relationship in 2023.

Fans begged for Ciara’s prayer to find love after heartbreak. But they should’ve been inquiring about her foolproof matchmaking services.