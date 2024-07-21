Now, fans are hoping that Normani will hit the road for her first ever solo headlining tour. But is Normani down for it? Continue below for more information.

The wait for a solo project from Normani is over. After several unforeseen circumstances and delays , the “ All Yours ” singer’s debut album, Dopamine , is officially available across streaming platforms.

Will Normani Go On Tour In 2024?

Although a recent injury held Normani back from performing at the 2024 BET Awards, that hasn’t stopped her from wanting to tour. On July 20, Normani sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss her future plans, which included a tour. But it is unclear if that trip around the world will happen in 2024.

When asked by co-host Mario Lopez if she wants to tour, Normani quickly answered: “Yes.”

She then went on to talk about “I’m really excited for that,” she said. “That’s what I’m most excited for. I’m like, ‘I’ve been in the studio for a minute.’ But I have so much bottled up in me. I feel it most when I’m at home–on stage. So I’m excited for that and to see my fans. To see them. It’s been a minute.”

During her time with Fifth Harmony, Normani has rocked many stages. Even as a solo act, she supported Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour. But she’s never headlined her own performance run. So, there is a demand there.

Watch Normani’s full interview with Access Hollywood above.