It looks like we will finally be getting Normani‘s long-await debut solo album soon. Yesterday (February 20), the former Fifth Harmony member cleared her Instagram, hinting that a new era is imminent. Today, she revealed that the album is on the way.

Normani first started hinting at her solo album in 2018, with a tweet reading, “I have my album title y’all.” Every year since she first posted the tweet, fans resurface the message, noting how much time has passed. More than five years since the original posting, Normani quote-replied the tweet, with a link to a website appropriately called wheresthedamnalbum.com.

The website reveals a black screen, with the word “Dopamine” on the left, a mysterious logo in the center, and a date written in numerics on the right. The date, though, is constantly changing, so the release date is not currently clear. But one thing that remains constant is the year 2024 on the release date, indicating that Dopamine will, indeed, arrive at some point this year, via RCA Records.

Also on the website, fans can pre-save the album into their Spotify and Apple Music libraries. Upon pre-saving Dopamine, fans receive a special message from Normani, saying, “Can’t wait till this new music graces your ears!”

On her social pages, Normani has since shared the album cover. You can see the Dopamine artwork below.