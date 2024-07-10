Here Are The NOS Alive Set Times For 2024

NOS Alive 2024 attendees are in for a fantastic weekend: The festival — which goes down just outside of Lisbon, Portugal — boasts a lineup featuring Dua Lipa, Arcade Fire, Pearl Jam, Tyla, and more. It kicks off soon, too, as the first day is tomorrow, July 11. For more on which artists are performing when and on which stages, keep scrolling.

NOS Alive Set Times For Thursday, July 11, 2024 Highlights from the fest’s opening day include Black Pumas at 8:40 (all times local and p.m. unless otherwise noted) on the Heineken Stage, The Smashing Pumpkins at 9:50 on the NOS Stage, Arcade Fire at 12:00 a.m. on the NOS Stage, and Jessie Ware at 1:30 a.m. on the Heineken Stage. NOS Alive Set Times For Friday, July 12, 2024 Gracing the Friday lineup are T0Rex at 6:30 on the NOS Stage, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at 7:30 on the Heineken Stage, Ashnikko at 8 on the NOS Stage, Tyla at 10 on the NOS Stage, Dua Lipa at 11:45 on the NOS Stage, and Genesis Owusu at 1:30 a.m. on the WTF Clubbing Stage.