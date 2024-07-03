Dua Lipa Callum Turner Glastonbury 2024
Dua Lipa Goes Instagram-Official With Callum Turner By Sharing Adorable Glastonbury Photos

For months, it has been speculated that Dua Lipa is dating actor Callum Turner. They were first spotted together in January and a report said at the time, “It’s new, but they’re mad about each other.” The pair has been seen out and about since then, but now Callum has been spotted in a new place: Lipa’s Instagram.

Yesterday (July 2), Lipa shared a gallery of photos from her weekend at Glastonbury. Included in the mix are two photos of her and Callum. One is of the pair walking together, with Callum putting his arm around Lipa’s shoulder as he kisses her head. The other is of the two of them lying in the grass, drinks in hand as they look at each other and smile.

Meanwhile, Lipa just released her latest album, Radical Optimism. She also recently kicked off her tour in support of the album.

It’s been a massive year for Lipa beyond the new project. In May, she pulled double-duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She also made a surprise appearance at the 2024 ACM Awards to sing a duet with Chris Stapleton. She also starred in Argylle and was named YSL Beauty’s Global Makeup Ambassador.

