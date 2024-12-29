Jamie Foxx has had a challenging year. After undergoing intense medical treatment following a stroke, with the support of his family, the They Cloned Tyrone actor is in good spirits.

Sadly, Jamie found himself seeking emergency treatment yet again. Back on December 13, Foxx was assaulted during his birthday dinner in Beverly Hills, California. While the incident is still under investigation, according to TMZ authorities are closing in on a suspect.

The outlet claims music collective Odd Future’s found member Jasper Dolphin (real name Davon Wilson) is wanted by cops for questioning.

An insider alleged that the assault of Foxx while dining at Mr. Chow could have been part of a prank. Onlookers told police that after a laser projection of a penis was placed onto Foxx’s table, he went over to a group of people to deescalate the situation. Unfortunately, tempers flared and Foxx was supposedly hit with a glass bottle. Sources say that the prank was supposedly “organized by members of the Jackass production team,” of which Dolphin is seemingly a member of.

Although Dolphin hasn’t been formally named as a suspect, a source told TMZ that the rapper-turned-actor could help fill in details surrounding the altercation.

At this time, no one has been charged with assaulting Foxx. But Foxx allegedly told investigators that when someone is, he is ready to press chargers to ensure “this type of incident does not happen to others.”