As promised, Corinne Foxx has delivered a “work announcement” after shutting down rumors that her father Jamie Foxx is dying. According to a new report, Corinne and Jamie have already locked down a new game show for Fox after stepping away from Beat Shazam to deal with Jamie’s medical complication.

The new series will be called We Are Family and will reportedly premiere sometime in 2024, which will hopefully give Foxx plenty of time to recuperate from his undisclosed health issues.

Via Deadline:

Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

The network also released a statement cementing its continued relationship with father and daughter Foxx.

“Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”

Corinne dropped a surprise update last week after rumors began to run wild that her father was on his deathbed from suffering a “medical complication” that was believed to have him left hospitalized for over a month. However, Corrine revealed on Instagram that Jamie had been home “for weeks” and playing pickleball.

Corinne thanked everyone for the “prayers and support” before teasing a new work announcement, which she quickly delivered on.

(Via Deadline)