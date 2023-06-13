“A hustler, a pimp, and a pro walk into a conspiracy theory.”

That’s the one-sentence synopsis of Netflix’s next star-studded comedy, They Cloned Tyrone — a movie starring everyone from Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris to *checks notes* … Keifer Sutherland?

Oh hell, we’ll go with it if it’s even half as weird and wild as the film’s trailer, which dropped early Tuesday morning. From first-time director Juel Taylor, this sci-fi-tinged action-comedy looks full of 70s-era funk, pop culture references, and Foxx belting out Mary J. Blige ballads while rocking merlot leather and fur. So much fur.

Here’s everything we know about the movie.

When Will They Cloned Tyrone Be Released

Netflix has the conspiracy caper slated for a July 21st release date after pushing back its premiere from its original 2022 drop.

First poster for ‘THEY CLONED TYRONE’, starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx. pic.twitter.com/3woI9zPKuG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 13, 2023

At one point, the film was rumored to be landing on the streamer in December 2022, but that obviously didn’t pan out. And good thing too, because this feels like the kind of summer binge-watch sci-fi geeks will love.

What’s They Cloned Tyrone About?

The film’s synopsis marks it as a “pulpy, sci-fi mystery” that features Boyega, Parris, and Foxx investigating a “nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood.” Boyega plays Fontaine, a local drug dealer killed in a drive-by shooting. Parris plays Yo-Yo, a sex worker, and Foxx is Slick Charles, her eccentric pimp. The two witness Fontaine’s death which makes his visit to Slick Charles’s motel hangout the next day all the more confusing. What follows is a hilarious romp as the trio tries to uncover a sinister plot to trap and experiment on people in their neighborhood.

For any aspiring filmmakers — or fans who don’t mind having twist endings spoiled — the full script for the film can be read here. The story was originally featured on The Blacklist in 2019 — a platform where filmmakers share scripts in the hopes that a studio will pick them up. Though Taylor is a first-time director, he did pen Creed II and the Lebron James biopic, Shooting Stars, so he’s got the chops.

Is There A Trailer For They Cloned Tyrone?

A teaser for the film was released in September of 2022 but Netflix’s has finally followed that up with a full-length trailer that gives us a bit more to go on in terms of the look and feel of the movie. The two-minute and some-change clip introduces Boyega, Parris, and Foxx who quickly team up to get to the bottom of all the “freaky shit” happening in their city. And they do so while Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” plays eerily in the background.

Catch the full trailer below:

Via (What’s On Netflix)