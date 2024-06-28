Offset and Gunna continue to display scintillating chemistry on their latest collaboration, the fashion-focused “Style Rare.” In the video, which is co-directed by Offset himself with Joshua “Mid Jordan” Farias, the two designer-minded rappers trade verses in front of a wall of screens in a white room in a scene reminiscent of the “Source” from the Matrix movies. Their all-black outfits keep the Matrix parallels going, although their dance scenes are a little slicker thanks to the women doing choreo instead of a cave full of barefoot refugees fist-pumping to techno.

The two rappers first linked up in March on Gunna’s “Prada Dem” from the YSL rapper’s then-forthcoming album, One Of Wun. Gunna is apparently returning the favor with “Style Rare,” which will presumably appear on Offset’s next solo album, which will follow 2023’s Set It Off. Intriguingly, Offset is so far the only Atlanta-based rapper to have collaborated with Gunna since he was released from Fulton County Jail after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.

Perhaps Offset’s own experiences being cut off from his former group, Migos, for a year, then losing bandmate Takeoff in a shooting, has given him a bit more perspective on the situation than some of their peers. Maybe he now thinks life’s too short to worry about adhering to “street code” when their rap careers have given so much more — and taken away a lot less.

Watch Offset and Gunna’s “Style Rare” video above.