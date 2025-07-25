Offset has been on a roll this year. His last single, “Bodies,” sampled Drowning Pool for a tit-for-tat lyrical sparring match with JID, and now, his new song, “Professional,” keeps that momentum going with a propulsive ode to his popularity with the opposite sex.

It’s a much more fun examination of the subject than his last two singles, “Swing My Way” and “Ten,” probably because it sounds like he’s actually having fun chasing all these women instead of proving a point to his ex. The video exemplifies this sentiment, with Set treating his squad to dinner at a fancy restaurant, pouring up glasses of wine behind the bar as everyone bounces to the rhythm and looks like they’re having the time of their lives. There’s also a bit where he rides around with two of the women in a cycle rickshaw, which gives more of the impression he’s out and about, not cooped up feeling sorry for himself.

Offset was recently a guest on Uproxx’s trivia interview show, Sound Check, where our host Jeremy Hecht pits some of his favorite artists, including Andre 3000, Future, and Michael Jackson against each other to determine his musical taste — and get him to talk about his influences.

Watch Offset’s video for “Professional” above.