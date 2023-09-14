Offset’s long-marinating second solo album was pushed back a whole bunch due to unforeseen and tragic circumstances, but after finally burying the hatchet with Quavo in the wake of their former bandmate Takeoff’s death, it looks like he’s ready to complete the rollout, announcing its new release date and title on Instagram with a post featuring the explosive album cover. It’s called Set It Off and it’s due on October 13 via Motown/Capitol Records.

Offset’s wife Cardi B previously joked about how his love for Michael Jackson has gotten in the way of sexy time but that doesn’t seem to have deterred him from continuing to express it. In this case, the outfit Offset wears on the cover of his new album evokes one of the King Of Pop’s most iconic looks, with a black suit, white shirt, black loafers with white socks, and of course, a single white glove on Offset’s left hand.

The new album is expected to contain “Jealousy,” Offset’s latest single with Cardi, as well as a posthumous verse from Takeoff. However, while Quavo and ‘Set have mostly let bygones be bygones, it remains to be seen whether they’ll stage a big reunion on Set It Off or save it for a future project.

Set It Off is due 10/13 via Motown/Capitol.