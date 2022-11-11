The hip-hop community continues to mourn the untimely passing of Atlanta rap giant, Takeoff. This grief extends to the late rapper’s cousin, Offset.

After cancelling his Boston show, then changing his profile image on Instagram to the fallen musician, the former Migos member has kept a low profile. However, with his sophomore album scheduled to be released today, fans wondered if they would still get the project despite his online hiatus. In a reported private exchange with a super fan, the “Clout” rapper confirmed the project was indeed “pushed back.”

Offset pushes album back following death of TakeOff 🙏https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/rIDoisFyxh — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 10, 2022

Without explicitly stating, it can be inferred that the delay is out of respect for Takeoff as it is being reported that his funeral will be held later this afternoon at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The service will be officiated by Reverend Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Church, where Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Ball, was an active member.

Although the project’s new release date hasn’t been shared, fans still have Offset’s previously released singles “54321” and “CODE” featuring Moneybagg Yo to hold onto while they wait for the untitled album to drop.

