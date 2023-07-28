At long last, Offset is giving us a taste of his second solo album. Tonight (July 28), he has shared his new single, “Jealousy,” featuring none other than his wife, Cardi B.

While the song’s title seems to allude to jealousy within their marital dynamic, the two are actually addressing people who spew hate at them out of jealousy.

The song is accompanied by a cinematic visual inspired by the 2001 movie, Baby Boy — and features a cameo from Baby Boy actress Taraji P. Henson.

Though Offset and Cardi are rather ubiquitous in the entertainment landscape, the former often keeps to himself regarding their marriage. But in a recent interview with Variety, the former Migo shared that Cardi has transformed his life for the better.

“She always got my back, right or wrong,” he said. “We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win…We’re a powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning.”

You can watch the video for “Jealousy” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.