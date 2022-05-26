It has been a rollercoaster relationship between Grammy winner Cardi B and multiplatinum recording artist Offset. The two have made music together, had two children, and nearly divorced, but through it all, they have persevered and delivered fans some entertaining moments. The latest comes in Offset showing off some not so delectable-looking wings that his Bronx wife cooked on Tuesday (May 24). To be fair, one tray looked edible but the other looked beyond the slight burn some people enjoy in their chicken. The icing on the cake is Offset singing “Shorty burnt the wings!”

While the act itself is a bit discouraging, it also recalls her memorable line from “WAP,” the smash 2020 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi rapped “I don’t cook, I don’t clean / But let me show you how I got this ring,” alluding to the other areas she has added value to Offset’s song. The “Bad & Boujee” rapper previously exposed her for lying about the cleaning aspect of the line back in November 2020 as well. Cardi is shown in a video sweeping the floor. Offset captioned the post with a simple “Liar” in all capital letters.

Cardi B’s attempt to try new things is laudable and aligns with her Facebook series Cardi Tries where she learns tennis, ballet, and teaching. On the music side, it’s been quite some time since we heard from the “Bodak Yellow” artist but she says the new album is on the way once some technical difficulties have been cleared up.

Check out Offset’s posts above.

