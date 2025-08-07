It’s said that “time heals all,” and while that hasn’t always been strictly true, in the case of the surviving members of Migos, it seems to have borne out. During a recent interview, Offset revealed that he and former bandmate Quavo are on much better terms than before, saying they talk “every other week.”

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that,” Offset told the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony crew. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me.”

While that doesn’t exactly sound like they’re on the cusp of recording a new album together or anything, it’s certainly a far cry from the barbs they exchanged with each other in the months leading up to the death of their trio’s third member Takeoff in October 2022, or the time immediately following his loss.

The two most recently reunited to celebrate their fallen partner in rhyme on what would have been his 31st birthday, with Offset explaining, “Gotta celebrate him. Any bullsh*t get put aside about bruh. Because he was the glue. He was the one who keep our head straight when we were trying to — you know how that sh*t be? The three of us n****s think one way. He always was the n**** that was the medium.”

You can watch Offset’s full interview with 7PM in Brooklyn above.