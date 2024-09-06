Sadly, Rich Homie Quan died at just 34 years old yesterday (September 5). The heartbreaking passing has hip-hop fans and acts in deep mourning over the mixtape legend.

Now, Rich Homie Quan’s untimely death is bringing the late “Spin” rapper’s former collaborators back together. Yesterday, former Migos members Quavo and Offset revealed that have seemingly ended their tension-fueled feud, as Rich Homie Quan’s passing sparked a conversation between them.

Quavo reflected on the calamities Atlanta’s biggest hip-hop figures have faced (viewable here) in his Instagram Stories. “May God be with us. Never saw this being apart of our journey,” he wrote reflecting on Young Thug’s incarceration and Takeoff’s and Rich Homie Quan’s deaths.

In another upload (captured by The Shade Room), Quavo shared an update regarding the pair’s relationship, writing: “Good convo with my bro.”

At the end of the upload, Quavo tagged Offset as he used his song “Nothing Changed” with the late Takeoff to seal the deal. During the 2023 BET Awards, the pair performed a touching tribute to Takeoff. However, rumors claimed the pair were not in the best place.

Fans even cited several bars Quavo that rapped on his album, Rocket Power, to back the reports.

But in April, Offset silenced the whispers by publicly wishing Quavo a happy birthday, writing: “Happy gday my brother @quavohuncho love you 4L (or for life).”

With Quavo’s recent Instagram Stories post, it is abundantly clear that the two have mended their relationship. Although fans will probably never get another Migos album, at least they can rest assured knowing the surviving members are reunited in another way.