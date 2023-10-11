Quavo and Offset haven’t collaborated since Migos split up in 2021/2022, but a collaboration could be in the future according to Offset. In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, Offset said his and Quavo’s relationship is “good” and that the two have made an effort to keep disagreements out of the public eye.

“That’s my brother at the end of the day,” he said. “We good though. We just spoke in Paris.” He asserted that “it’s all love” between the two, even if they won’t be “crying on Instagram,” as Charlamagne put it, anytime soon. As far as a potential collaboration, he said, “I think so,” but added that he has his own business and family issues to handle, so the timing would be key, as always.

Certainly, the two rappers are in a much better place than they once were. By last August, it appeared that their relationship was totally severed as Quavo and Takeoff promoted their album Only Built For Infinity Links. Meanwhile, after Takeoff’s death, it was rumored that Quavo had blocked Offset from participating in the Grammys’ tribute to their fallen brother, prompting a backstage brawl.

Still, the two seem to have hashed out most of their differences — at least, enough to perform their Takeoff tribute at the BET Awards without the previous fighting. While they aren’t the type to put their personal issues on the timeline (or in their music, much), if they’re back on speaking terms then new music is always a possibility, even if Migos as a group is officially defunct.

Watch Offset’s full Breakfast Club interview above.