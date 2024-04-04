A couple days ago, on April 2, Quavo celebrated his 33rd birthday. There have been rumors that he’s currently beefing with fellow Migos member Offset, but Offset appeared to put that to rest.

In a birthday message shared on his Instagram Story (as HipHopDX notes), Offset wrote, “Happy gday my brother @quavohuncho love you 4L,” with “4L” meaning “for life.”

At the Grammys in February 2023, it was rumored that the two got into a fight backstage, but Offset later denied it, tweeting, “What the f*ck look like fighting my brother y’all n****s is crazy.” Not long after that, on his song “Greatness,” Quavo addressed the future of Migos, rapping, “Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf*cking flow, n****, Take did that / So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n**** it can’t come back, damn!” Then, days later, Offset and Quavo were at the same NBA game but seated separately.

So, while it’s possible there was tension, it appears that as it stands now, there’s still love at the core of the relationship.

Meanwhile, Quavo recently popped up during Post Malone’s Rolling Loud California set to perform “Congratulations.” As for Offset, he recently launched his Set It Off Tour.