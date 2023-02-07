Did Quavo And Offset Actually Fight At The Grammys?

There’s no denying the Grammy Awards is the biggest night in music. Just as the annual ceremony looks to acknowledge the year’s rising stars and legacy acts. The program also carves out time each year during its In Memoriam tribute section to remember the musicians that passed away (or at least some of them). For rapper Quavo, this was the most meaningful part of the event.

Performing his new song, “Without You,” the Atlanta native paid his respects to his late nephew, rapper Takeoff, who was tragically killed last year. Unfortunately, the touching tribute has since been mudded by allegations that a fight broke out backstage between him and Offset.

The former Migos member quickly took to Twitter to deny the rumors, writing, “What the f*ck look like fighting my brother y’all n****s is crazy.”

What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 6, 2023

However, now footage obtained by TMZ has fans questioning what to believe. In the video, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, a featured presenter for the evening, was heard yelling, “Both of y’all wrong. Both of y’all. This is not right.”

Shortly after she’s heard yelling, ET‘s Kevin Fraizer asked Cardi about what tensions she was attempting to settle, and she denied anything had happened. Cardi laughs off the question, saying, “The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey.”

Footage Backstage at the #GRAMMYs With Cardi B Arguing “Both Of Y’all Wrong This Is Not Right” is This what Sparked The Disagreement with Offset and Quavo? 👀 pic.twitter.com/glaHRllxz7 — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) February 7, 2023

Later, Offset is seen walking away alongside his former label head Pierre Thomas visibly upset as he makes mention of a red carpet incident. Something clearly transpired, but what exactly happened is still unclear.



