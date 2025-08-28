Offset Gets ‘Back In That Mode’ With YFN Lucci In His Latest ‘Kiari’ Video

More than anything else, Offset’s new album Kiari is a display of the Atlanta rapper’s versatility. While there are plenty of swaggering, club friendly tracks like “Bodies” and “Professional,” he also gets vulnerable on ballads like “Never Let Go.”

His latest video from the album is for “Back In That Mode” with YFN Lucci, which does what it suggests in its title. The first voice heard on the track is that of a woman portraying ‘Set’s therapist, who asks him, “How would you describe those days compared to now?” This puts him, as he says, “back in that mode.” The video illustrates this by recreating what the song suggests would be a typical day in the trap life, with Offset and his friends playing card, drinking, and smoking as a dice game unfolds nearby.

Meanwhile, Lucci was, of course, unavailable to appear (similarly to Young Thug, the terms of his probation probably made his participation in the shoot more difficult than it was worth), so the video mostly revolves around the continued activities of Offset’s crew. Eventually, though, the room clears out — although one of the dice players has to return to retrieve the bones.

Watch Offset’s “Back In That Mode” video featuring YFN Lucci above.

Kiari is due on 8/22 via Motown Records. You can find more info here.