Omar Apollo is dancing the pain away. Tonight (May 7), the queer heartbreak king has shared “Less Of You,” the latest single from his upcoming sophomore album, God Said No.

On “Less Of You,” Apollo recalls a special encounter while overseas. As days go by, he feels a connection with this person, however, he can slowly feel the other person distancing themselves from him. Apollo handles this hurt in the best way he knows how — by writing a smash.

“I can’t let you go / I see you everywhere / I’m seein’ less of you / I’m still undressing you

Am I depressing you? / Felt like a blessin’, you,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

Over a pulsating euro-influenced beat, Apollo experiments with his sounds, taking his brand of lyrical healing to the next level. According to a press release, the song was partly inspired by his exploration of London’s nightlife.

But while Apollo isn’t afraid to tap into these raw emotions, it certainly won’t be a sad boy summer for him. In July, Apollo is set to embark on the God Said No Tour.

You can listen to “Less Of You” above.

God Said No is out 6/28 via Warner. Find more information here.