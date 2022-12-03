Today (December 3) singer Omar Apollo was honored with the TikTok Future Icon Award at Variety‘s annual Hitmakers brunch. While some of his songs may have gone viral by way of TikTok, Apollo went viral for another reason this week on a different platform.

This past week, a Twitter user accused Apollo of queerbaiting, a phenomenon describing a heterosexual artist or public figure taking on a queer aesthetic as a means to appeal to an LGBTQ+ audience. Apollo, who is openly queer, quickly responded, explicitly noting that he is, in fact queer, saying, “no i b sucking d*ck fr.”

no i b sucking dick fr https://t.co/quomgO6QUg — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 28, 2022

At the brunch, he expressed no shame nor regrets in his tweet when asked about it by Variety‘s Mark Malkin on the red carpet.

“I said what I said,” said Apollo.

Omar Apollo on that Twitter clapback: "I said what I said!" https://t.co/jj5XWcyOlF pic.twitter.com/cEABftJiMS — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2022

During the ceremony, Apollo was pictured with Selena Gomez, who Apollo first discovered when she played Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Apollo also revealed in the interview that growing up, he had a crush on Waverly Place actor David Henrie, who played Alex’s brother, Justin, on the show.

