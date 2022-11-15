Omar Apollo and Anitta are officially first-time Grammy nominees. Following the announcement of the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations earlier today (November 15), both artists shared their reactions to the news.

Omar Apollo and Anitta are nominated for Best New Artist. Their nominations can be seen as representations of Latin music in the category. Apollo, who is Mexican-American, has always blurred the lines between what constitutes Latin and pop in his music. On his debut album Ivory, he delved into his Mexican roots a few times like in ranchera ballad “En El Olvido.”

Apollo revealed that he had to log into the Twitter web app to express his excitement. In his reaction post, he also included a blurry selfie photo.

had to get on twitter web app fr 😭🥹💯 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 15, 2022

got nominated best new artist omg 😭😭😭🤎🤎🤎🫂🫂🫂🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/4qNJCc1Xtl — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 15, 2022

“Got nominated best new artist omg,” Apollo wrote with crying, hugging, and champagne bottle emojis.

Anitta is another artist who is blending pop and Latin music. On her album Versions of Me, the Brazilian superstar sang in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. She scored one of the biggest hits of the year with her reggaeton romp “Envolver.” In July, Anitta was awarded a Guinness World Record for becoming the first solo Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify with her breakthrough song.

In her reaction post, Anitta expressed that she is excited to represent her country Brazil. She added that being nominated for Best New Artist already feels like winning to her.

“Wow! Wow Wow Wow… never in life I would imagine this moment coming,” Anitta wrote. “I’m from Brazil guys… I mean .. wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you… grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine. Lots of love for all the other nominees making history.”

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 5, 2023. For a full list of nominations, click here.

