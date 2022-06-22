Atlanta and music go hand in hand, and they are set to take the next step in their marriage this fall with the 12th annual One Musicfest taking place at Central Park in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood. Attendees will be graced with the presence of talents such as Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Tems, Ashanti and Ja Rule, Gucci Mane, City Girls, Beenie Man, Jeezy, and Ms. Lauryn Hill for a nice mix of hometown talents, music legends, and fresher faces.

The two-day festival, taking place October 8th and 9th, is provided in collaboration with Live Nation Urban for the second year in a row but also introducing a new partner in the entertainment powerhouse BET. Per Billboard, organizers are describing what BET has planned for the event as a “Black Joy Playground.”

J. Carter, the founder of ONE MusicFest, had this to say about the October event: “We are super excited about this year’s lineup and new location. One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse lineup that reflects the vast and beautiful breadth of Black music and culture. We are also taking over the Fourth Ward area and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

Check out information about tickets and more at the One Musicfest website here.

